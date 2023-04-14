The Stawell Times-News
Bendigo Bank agent to close in Stawell on June 28

By Ben Fraser
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Stawell's Bendigo Bank agency, located at Fosters Mensland, will close on Wednesday, June 28. Picture by Ben Fraser
Stawell's Bendigo Bank agency, located at Fosters Mensland, will close on Wednesday, June 28. Picture by Ben Fraser

Bendigo Bank announced it would close its agency in Stawell, reducing the number of branches in town to just one.

