Bendigo Bank announced it would close its agency in Stawell, reducing the number of branches in town to just one.
The agency, located at Fosters Mensland on Main Street, will close on Wednesday, June 28, as part of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's shift toward phone and internet banking services.
The bank's agency model, which offers core day-to-day banking facilities, has operated at the clothing store for more than 15 years.
"Bendigo Bank's agency model was established to supply limited banking services via third parties in areas where there was not enough demand to sustain a branch," a Bendigo Bank spokesperson said.
A spokesperson from Fosters Mensland iterated the store itself will not close.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council has reached out to the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to emphasise their concerns on behalf of residents, driving home the social and economic impact that the cessation of local service will have on the community.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin was inundated by calls from concerned residents regarding the closure, many criticising the lack of consultation offered by Bendigo Bank.
"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has itself acknowledged how well it has been supported by the people of our shire," Cr Erwin said.
"Not so long ago, they were marketing themselves as a bank that likes to help communities grow, and many people around here chose to bank with them because this community focus appealed to them.
"The cessation of the Stawell Agency service is seen by people here, myself included, as a smack in the face.
"The opportunity to offer people trust and security in a time where scamming, impersonation and digital identity theft is rife should not be abandoned. We're all very disappointed."
The bank recommends that customers who wish to continue to bank using a face-to-face teller model of service travel to Bendigo Bank Ararat branch or use the fee-for-use Bank@Post service available through Australia Post at Stawell LPO, where a fee waiver has been negotiated for pensioner concession card holders.
Stawell is no stranger to branch closures, with ANZ, NAB and Westpac all leaving the town in recent years.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
