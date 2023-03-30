Crime statistics dropped in the Northern Grampians in 2022

Crime in the Northern Grampians is at an eight-year low, according to a new report from a peak state body.
However, Crime Statistics Agency data from the year to December 2022 revealed criminal damage, theft and assault increased.
New figures show Northern Grampians Shire Council's criminal incidents decreased by 8.7 per cent in 2022 - down from 832 incidents in 2021 to 760 a year later.
Incidents of criminal damage were up 22 per cent (90 in 2022), theft was up seven per cent (56), and assault was up eight per cent (51).
Furthermore, criminal offences dropped 10 per cent, from 1096 to 986, during the same period.
More than eight in every ten offenders are male, with men aged 45-year-old and above making up more than 28 per cent of the 473 total offenders.
Yet, 43 per cent of victims were male (194), and 38 per cent were female (170).
Three in 10 victims were involved in an assault.
While family violence incidents were down by eight per cent (277 incidents in 2022),
Overall, Victoria showed increased offences across the board, with the most significant climbs in weapons and explosives offences, public nuisance offences and dangerous and negligent acts endangering people.
"The majority of offence types increased in the past 12 months, with notable increases in breach of bail offences and acquisitive crime types such as thefts," CSA chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said.
For more information, visit www.crimestatistics.vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
