The Stawell Times-News
Joan MacPherson and 20 Years of Fashions at Central Park

March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Since 2003, the popular fashion show attracted big crowds to watch a mix of athletes and fashionistas strut their stuff in the gardens at Central Park. Picture supplied
Since 2003, Ladies Day has played a prominent role at the Stawell Gift carnival, including the always glamorous outdoor fashion parade, held on Easter Saturday before the 120m women's and men's heats. For 20 years, Joan MacPherson has been organising the famous fashion show, which has attracted big crowds to watch a mix of athletes and fashionistas strut their stuff in the gardens at Central Park.

