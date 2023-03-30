Two remarkable Stawell women remembered for their hardwork

Not content to sit back and watch decisions affecting the City of Stawell being made, Mrs Earle served two terms as a Councillor on the City of Stawell. Her first term was between 1978 until 1983 in the then Town Council and she was elected again in 1987 and served on the City Council until the Commissioners took over in January 1995. Jean also served as the Mayor of the Council in 1990/1991.