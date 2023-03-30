Two remarkable Stawell women remembered for their hardwork

This month, we highlight two women who were prominent in Stawell for many years.
Read also: Joan MacPherson's 20 years of fashions
Eva Jean [nee Wood] was born in Stawell in January 1909 and attended Concongella Primary school until the age of 14. Both her parents had died by the time she was 17. At that time, she moved into Stawell to do live in domestic work. In 1940 she moved to Melbourne and undertook nurses training at the Alfred and Women's Hospitals.
On the completion of her midwifery training in 1945 she returned to Stawell and nursed at the Stawell Hospital for the next two years until she married Gerry Hughes in 1947. She went back to nursing in Stawell when she became a widow in 1960.
In 1949 she joined Red Cross and she remained an active member until her declining years. Jean received the Red Cross Medal in 1975 and in 1980 received the British Empire Medal [MBE] from the Queen.
Read also: Regional bank closures another blow
In many ways Jean was a remarkable woman. She spent a life time caring for others in her community and many stories could be told about her strong and forthright personality. Jean Hughes passed away on September 29th 1997 aged 88 years.
Jean Dorothy [nee Anderson] was born in Stawell in March 1917. She was married to William Hugh Earle in 1940 and for many years they owned and ran the Albion Hotel in Main Street Stawell.
Read also: No holiday for coronation
Jean was a very competent business woman and while running the Albion Hotel with husband Bill, she also owned the Stawell Civic Store and Minors Pic. Store. The Civic Store specialised in ladies clothing, with some Manchester and children's clothing whilst Minors Pic catered to the younger teenage girls. Jean also conducted the Rock-a-Bye baby clothing shop.
Mrs. Earle worked all her adult life running these shops and the hotel and for 66 years was a prominent business woman in Main Street. When it was decided to rebuild the Albion Hotel, Jean purchased Gilberts Arcade and the Albion and Civic Store were demolished to make way for the new Albion Hotel. The Albion Hotel was demolished in 1999 to make way for the Retravision Electrical store.
Not content to sit back and watch decisions affecting the City of Stawell being made, Mrs Earle served two terms as a Councillor on the City of Stawell. Her first term was between 1978 until 1983 in the then Town Council and she was elected again in 1987 and served on the City Council until the Commissioners took over in January 1995. Jean also served as the Mayor of the Council in 1990/1991.
Jean Earle passed away in Ballarat on December 16th 2010 aged 93 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.