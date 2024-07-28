Big ideas: How to turn your business dreams into a reality

This is branded content.
Starting a business is a scary thing to do, it's a lot of responsibility and it comes with unique risks, but it can also be key to a very successful and fulfilling life for many.
Whether you're a home baker looking for delivery methods, a marketing consultant tracking down the right clients, or a gift shop owner looking for jewellery wholesalers in Australia, there is so much to organise when starting or expanding a small business.
This will, of course, differ depending on the type of business you are running, but for most, there are some standard things you want to be across to set yourself up for success:
It might sound obvious, but it can be easy to get caught up in your ideas and excitement about a new venture and forget to do your research. It can get a bit repetitive, but understanding every part of your operation in as much detail as possibly will help you in the long run.
Start with market research - evaluate just how viable your idea is. This doesn't mean you'll have to scrap the whole thing if something similar exists, you just might have to tweak it a little.
Find out if there are similar businesses out there, look into sales trends and buying patterns of potential customers and use this to inform your decision making.
Once you've settled on your business idea, do your research on any resources you're going to need to invest in. This could be suppliers, stationary, packing materials, delivery options, computer programs, pretty much anything that you will use to run your business.
Get quotes for different options and weigh up price alongside other factors like accessibility and your own values (for example, do you want things to be Australian made or environmentally friendly?) This will help you pick what's right for your business as well as give you a better understanding of what your competitors are offering.
Knowing and understanding your customer is everything in the business world. This point has some crossover with market research, but it's important enough to get its own section.
When thinking about your customer, outline their age, their family status (single/married/kids), where they live, how they spend their money, what media they engage with - think of every detail you possibly can about them.
This will help you understand them better when engaging with them, tailor any marketing to their needs, and ensure your product is right for them. Defining your customer is important in any industry, no matter the service you're providing.
Having a strong and diverse network helps to build your professional relationships, open you up to new opportunities, and provide opportunities for collaboration and assistance when you need it.
Networking might sound like one of those things you read on LinkedIn that has you picturing high rolling finance workers or similar, but it's important even in small-scale businesses - and is often the key to growing them beyond small-scale.
For example, if you were to open up a local pizza shop, you would benefit greatly from building a network of local hospitality business owners, getting to know your suppliers, and joining online forums of people running similar businesses.
This would set you up with a small network that you could lean on when you had questions, needed assistance, or simply wanted to try something new. It could open the doors to new opportunities, partnerships, and growth you never could have achieved on your own.
Goals are one thing, but SMART goals are another, and they are an incredibly powerful tool when it comes to achieving your dreams.
SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound - it's a set of criteria for goal setting that ensures your goals are as defined, and therefore achievable as possible. In comparison, vague goals are far easier to put off or avoid because they rarely have specific details, requirements, or time frames.
For example, as a vague goal, you could say "I want to expand my marketing strategies." This is great in theory but you have not put an actual plan in place, making it much harder to action.
In comparison, you could set yourself a SMART goal, where you say "I am going to branch out into social media marketing and build an audience on three different free platforms, in order to increase my customer base. I will build a social media strategy in the next two weeks and put it into place in the following week."
This goal is specific (social media marketing), measurable (three platforms), achievable (the platforms are free and you have the time), relevant (it will grow your marketing strategies and customer base), and time-bound (two weeks for the strategy and a week for implementation). By having such a detailed goal, you are far more likely to put the time and effort into achieving it.
So many small businesses close because money just gets too tight. There are suppliers to pay, materials to buy, resources to fund, your own salary to consider, emergencies that come up, and so much more.
Before you start your business or make any significant changes, get your finances in order and make a detailed plan. Know exactly how much you have, and how much of it you can spend. If possible, it might be best to consult a professional like an accountant.
Running your own businesses is an incredibly exciting achievement, and you should be so proud of yourself, no matter what stage of your journey you are in.
You have worked so hard to get to a point where you can launch or make changes to your business, so make sure you take the time to do the above steps in order to ensure you give yourself and your business the best possible chance at success.
