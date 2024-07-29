Neighborhood House closes for repairs due to flooring damage

Stawell Neighborhood House will be closed for essential renovations from July 27 to August 12. This closure is necessary due to damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this year.
"Repairs to the floors and carpeting are needed due to water damage," Manager Louise Mountford said.
"It wasn't feasible to relocate for the duration of the repairs, so we decided to close, and when we open up, it will be new and fresh," she said.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."
The Stawell Neighborhood House is one of 400 others throughout the state of Victoria.
They all bring people together to connect, learn, and contribute to their local community through a variety of activities.
The Stawell Neighborhood House offers arts and crafts classes, sewing, crochet, tai chi, yoga, and board games.
They also offer a food co-op at the Sloan Street address.
Later this year, a food handling course will be run, which will enable people to gain employment in the food industry or qualify to volunteer at community and sporting events, increasing their participation in the community.
Every Neighborhood House is different, depending on the community's needs, but one thing they have in common is they focus on bringing people together to connect, learn, and contribute to their local community through social, educational, recreational, and support activities.
They are a community-based organisation that welcomes people of all ages, abilities and walks of life and often advocate to their local council, MPs, and other relevant bodies on issues important to their local communities.
Stawell Neighborhood House is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and will return to normal hours when they reopen after the repairs are complete.
