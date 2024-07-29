The Stawell Times-News
Neighborhood House closes for repairs due to flooring damage

By Sheryl Lowe
July 29 2024 - 12:00pm
Stawell Neighborhood House will be closed for essential renovations from July 27 to August 12. This closure is necessary due to damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this year.

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

