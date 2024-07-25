Is Paris 2024 Peter Bol's shot at gold?

This is branded content.
Peter Bol, a rising name in middle-distance running, has had his fair share of controversy in recent years due to an incident regarding doping.
After being suspended unfairly in 2023, Bol has become an example for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reassess their testing methods, though the race for the truth is far from over due to his "atypical results".
However, Bol maintains his innocence and continues to fight for his right to race, especially in the upcoming Olympics, where he is a strong chance for gold in the men's 800 metre event.
Bol finished his primary education in Queensland, but the family shifted to Perth when Bol was awarded a basketball scholarship at St Norbert College.
How did an aspiring basketballer change track to go into running?
Bol had always been drawn to athletics, he was a fan of soccer, basketball, and was always up for a challenge. During a sports carnival, a teacher was looking for volunteers to participate and it was only natural that Bol put his hand up, "Turns out I had a knack for it [running] after all - so there I went back again for the next 800m run."
His teacher, Helen Leahy, had noted his speed during a 400m sprint and suggested that he try out for an 800 metres race, and the rest, as they say, is history. Or rather, in Bol's case, history in the making, "And just like that, on a warm winter day at the grassy St Norbert's School oval, my career was born. I soon registered for the local track club and never looked back from there."
Miss Leahy went on to nurture Bol's natural talent, buying him his first pair of running shoes and even financed his first national-level participation in 800m races. Bol was excited to pursue athletics and had thought it would also better his basketball game, but his continued successes propelled him forward into racing and out from the basketball court.
Originally from Khartoum, Sudan, Bol and his family fled the country during the Second Sudanese Civil War and landed in Toowoomba, Queensland. Coming from a war-torn country, Bol's father had always instilled in Bol the values of making the best out of every situation. If there's a better option, always push yourself to go after it, much like what he did for his family when they emigrated to Australia.
While he had always been athletic growing up, he attributed it to "genetics" and never truly took it seriously, but when the opportunity presented itself, he took his father's words to heart and put everything he had into it.
In 2013, Bol had won the national junior 800m, and in 2015, he moved to Melbourne and was trained by Justin Rinaldi, a renowned coach for 800m. At 21 years old, Bol was dubbed the "next Usain Bolt". However, he isn't banking on his athletic career entirely. Bol has a Bachelors of Construction Management and Economics and has even worked as an engineer for a short while before moving his focus back into training.
Rinaldi's guidance helped Bol qualify for the Olympic entry standard, not once, but twice. Unfortunately, he was unable to qualify for the medal race and was knocked out early.
Armed with his first Olympic experience, Bol returned to Tokyo 2020 and broke the national record of 1:44.21 with 1:44.13, beating his fellow training partner, Joseph Deng, another Sudanese Australian. He went on to break that record the next day with 1:44:11 and made it to the finals.
His abilities has made him the first Australian to ever compete in the Olympic medal race since 1968, a win that is greatly celebrated. However, he missed out on a podium win by just 0.53 seconds. But though Bol did not collect any medals, he achieved something that hasn't been witnessed since Darren Clark's finish in 1988. He had the best finish for an Australian man in a track event.
Previous Australian wins on track are Edwin Flack in Athens 1896 and Ralph Doubell in Mexico 1968. Bol is now carrying the torch for Australia and his performances are not only being sustained but improving by leaps and bounds.
In 2022, Bol won the Paris Diamond League and claimed silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. By 2023, he had secured invites to the Budapest World Championships and Paris Olympics. The three-time national champion is now gearing up for his biggest performance yet.
Every Australian following sports would be familiar with the 2024 Stawell Gift events where the carnival braved thunderstorms on the final day which delayed the feature finals with lightning strikes. There was a real chance that the race would be postponed, but a small break in the storm was all it took for the athletes to gear up and race for the finish.
Bol, who hadn't "raced in the rain" since he was a little kid found the wet track to be challenging but still managed to snag second place in the 1000m invitational handicap race - where he had to give the rest of the contestants a 32m head start - losing out to Riley Bryce, lamenting that, "I just left a little too much to do off the last bend. I felt I had a chance to catch him, but he was just a bit strong."
It did nothing to dampen his spirit, however, as he continued to crack jokes on air, stating the great weather and how he'd be back the following year. That interview was aired after the storm had passed as the rain picked up during the race and the broadcast feed went down.
To illustrate how bad the storm was: envision a submerged track by the time the race was over. Bol did supremely well, all things considered, being so close to overcoming his handicap even in such horrendous conditions.
The soon-to-be three time Olympian has big dreams and this time, at the Paris games, he is determined to do everything in his power to obtain the glory of receiving gold at the podium.
My Betting Sites is also gearing up for the games and finding the best bookies for the Australian market in preparation for the oncoming Olympics.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.