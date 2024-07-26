Picturesque lifestyle property in Pomonal

This brick veneer home has verandahs on three sides and sits on a block of 8670 square metres (2.14 acres) with mountain views.
Features include a reverse-cycle split system, an all-electric kitchen and meals area, a spacious lounge with a combustion heater, built-in robes in all bedrooms, a family bathroom with a walk-in shower, a bath, a vanity and a Tastic, a separate toilet and built-in storage in the laundry, and a hobby store room right behind the under-roof lock-up garage.
The property also has connection to town water plus 31,000 litres of rainwater storage, 12 solar panels, an aviary, a pergola, a fernery, a bird-proof orchard, a greenhouse, garden sheds, a carport, and a 6x6m steel shed on slab with a workbench, power and a sliding door.
