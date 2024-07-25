Stawell's Reg Smith honoured for 50 years of service to Good Friday Appeal

Stawell's Reg Smith was honoured this week for his tireless commitment to helping generations of children across the nation.
The Stawell CFA fundraising coordinator was recognised for his 50 years of service to the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, albeit a few years after the fact.
Mr Smith started fundraising for the appeal in 1971 with his wife, Dianne, and another member, Noel Cray.
All three have been involved for 53 years; however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the CFA team from visiting Stawell in 2021.
Good Friday Appeal community fundraising manager Anna Wilson praised Mr Smith for his time, dedication and commitment across five decades.
"I've had the opportunity to work alongside so many hard working volunteers and Reg is someone who stands out," she said.
"You are genuine, kind and willing to go an extra mile. You do such an incredible job."
Ms Wilson noted The Stawell CFA's Good Friday Appeal is nearing the $1 million milestone, with $914,828.08 raised under Mr Smith's watch.
True to form, Mr Smith, an ex-captain of the Stawell Fire Brigade, said his achievement was a community effort.
"I could not have done this without the help of Dianne, Noel, the Stawell CFA or the many volunteers who put up their hands to help over the years," he said.
Mr Smith takes great pride in fundraising for the Good Friday Appeal.
His two daughters and a grandson were treated at the Royal Children's Hospital.
His first collection for the Stawell Fire Brigade in 1972 netted $650; in 2024, the Stawell appeal raised $35,146.
Stawell Fire Brigade captain Mal Nicholson said Mr Smith's care, attention to detail and compassion made it easier for people to help the cause.
"It's been many years of best practice; Reg has everything organised," he said.
"We could not have done it without Reg, Dianne or Noel.
"We're so proud we can raise this money within the community."
