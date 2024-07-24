Refreshed Swifts brace for tough game with Noradjuha Quantong | HDFNL R15

The Swifts' senior footballers are feeling good four weeks out from finals, despite a tough road to the post season ahead.
The side has all but locked up on a top-two placing but still has matches to come against its two biggest rivals.
In round 15 of the HDFNL, the black, white and teal takes on Noradjuha Quantong at Quantong Recreation Reserve, before hosting the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos a weekend later.
"The break came for us at a good time ... its a good chance to freshen up, " said Swifts' senior football coach Brett Hargreaves.
"We knew we had these two games coming up, so its almost like we've been in a holding pattern waiting for them.
"But, they're here now, so we're excited."
The last time the Swifts met Noradjuha Quantong was in round four.
The, the Baggies footballers claimed victory on their home track, 14.10 (94) - 8.15 (63).
Noradjuha Quantong was the first team to hold the Swifts to less than 100-points scored, and came right after two straight 100-point winning margins for the Baggies.
"They'll be hard to beat," Hargreaves said.
"I think they'll have their back up after what [Harrow Balmoral] did to them a couple of weeks ago."
In round 13, Harrow Balmoral beat Noradjuha Quantong 19.22 (136) - 4.6 (30).
"They'll be like us, probably really set themselves for this match," Hargreaves said.
"I think its going to be a pretty tough game."
One week after taking in the third-placed Noradjuha Quantong, the Swifts take on first-placed Harrow Balmoral at Stawell's North Park.
When the Baggies and Southern Roos met in round five, the black, white and teal had the measure of the defending premiers through the first quarter, but lost touch of them in the second.
"I though we were fine last time," Hargreaves said.
"I rekon we only played two quarter of football last time we played them ... and I think we're playing better now."
Before meeting the Swifts in round 15, Harrow Balmoral hosts Natimuk at Balmoral Reserve on Saturday, July 27.
It is first plays last, with Natimuk United having not won a game since the opening round.
When the Rams hosted the Roos in round four, Harrow Balmoral claimed a 75-point win.
Also in round 15, Taylors Lake hosts Laharum at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Rupanyup heads west to take on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars in Kaniva.
And, Kalkee hosts Pimpinio at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Edenhope Apsley has the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.