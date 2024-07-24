Stawell's last mud brick house demolished, ending historic era

A small, but significant part of Stawell's past was resigned to the history books this month.
The last fully mud brick building was demolished after the home had fallen into a state of disrepair.
The home was built around 1935 by William John Russell and his wife Alma May Russell and would go on to house five generations of the Russell family.
It was a mud brick house and consisted of only four rooms: a kitchen, sitting room and two bedrooms.
The bathroom and laundry were built separate from the residence.
The dirt for the making of the hand made mud bricks was carted to the site by horse and cart from 'Young's cow paddock' on the corner of Clifton Avenue and Ormston Road in Stawell.
The mud was mixed with onion grass that was also collected from the cow paddock.
The onion grass gave the mud bricks strength and held the mud together.
The residence for many years only had a dirt floor until a cement floor was poured some years later.
William was an employee at the North Western Woollen Mills and he would come home in his dinner hour, five days a week, to make a few bricks.
In this small, two-bedroom house, William and Alma raised their seven children; a sleepout was added in the backyard to ease the overcrowding.
In 1971 when William John died, one of his sons, William Ernest inherited the residence.
He, along with his wife Judith Lillian, then raised their family of five boys in the residence.
In recent years the residence had fallen into a state of disrepair resulting in its demolition.
A new residence is to be built on the site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.