Stawell's rich history of cordial manufacturing spanning across a century

Across the years, since the mid 1800s, there have been many cordial and soft drink manufacturers in Stawell and district, the last one to cease production being Hemley's Aerated Waters at Callawadda.
The first record of a cordial factory in Stawell, or as it was then known 'Pleasant Creek', was around 1860 when William Frayne, after working as a miner, started a cordial factory near the Stawell Racecourse.
Little is known of this venture but undoubtedly it was the start of cordial manufacturing in Stawell.
It is recorded that in 1873, William and John Waters were operating from a factory in Frayne Street.
This is about three years before William Frayne built his flour mill on the site.
In 1888 an advertisement appeared in The Stawell Times stating: 'John Maddocks, all kinds of aerated waters manufactured.'
The Maddocks factory was in a road, off Halls Gap Road and it was very well known for its 'brewed beverages' and they were considered the best available.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council recently named this road 'Maddocks Road' after the family.
It is interesting to note that in the early days all the glass bottles had a pointed base with the cork tied together with string or wire.
It was necessary to keep the cork wet as it would otherwise dry out and shrink.
The only way this could be done was to lay the bottle on its side keeping the cork damp and thus preventing the escape of the gas.
Around 1919 cordial was being manufactured at a premises in Lower Main Street by a Mr Barnett and a Mr Davies.
Their speciality was a drink called 'Sparkling Aurora.'
Jason Fraser conducted his cordial factory in Barnes Street adjacent to the Bricklayers Arms Hotel, after he purchased it in 1871, and he also made ice.
Mr Fraser, a builder came to Stawell from Bendigo.
He erected the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of England and the Presbyterian Church excluding the steeple.
At the same time, Francis Ormston had a factory behind the Bull and Mouth Hotel in Sloane Street.
Fraser and Ormston appear to have been the first local manufacturers to use bottles with a glass marble as a stopper.
This business lasted many years after being taken over by Ormston's son in law, Fred Hayward.
The Hayward speciality was ginger beer.
In quick succession this factory had a number of proprietors including, Richards, Jefferies, Troy, Gray and Mrs Tabener.
Mrs Tabener eventually sold her business to Bert Hemley of Callawadda manufacturing under the name of A Hemley and Son from 1934 to 1955.
In 1955 Messrs Charles Squire and Carl Wehl acquired the business and traded under the name of Hemley's Aerated Waters.
Hemley's was the last cordial and soft drink manufacturer to cease production and so ended the manufacture of local cordials and soft drinks in the district.
Other names associated with the industry since 1860 were Edhouse, Barnett, Granden, Harvey, Heywood, Hughes, McDougal, Hunter, Phillips, Smith, Prout, Gray, Nicholls and Faulkner.
