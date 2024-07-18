Ready to make a difference? Free online pre-election candidate sessions

If you're considering a role in local government, the Northern Grampians Shire Council offers a valuable opportunity through the Victorian Local Governance Association's Candidate Development Program.
These online sessions are designed to prepare and inform prospective candidates for the upcoming October council elections.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Rob Haswell strongly encourages potential candidates to attend to understand better what it means to serve on the council and to prepare for the election process.
"I encourage anyone thinking about standing for Council to attend one or both of the free online sessions," he said.
"It will help answer your questions and prepare for the upcoming election."
The first session, 'Becoming a Councillor,' is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, from 6.30-8.30pm.
This session will provide insights into the roles and responsibilities of a councillor, ensuring you understand what the job entails before you decide to run.
The second session, Life as a Woman Councillor, will occur on Thursday, July 25, from 6.30-8.30pm.
This session aligns with the Victorian Government's initiative to achieve 50% female representation in local government by 2025.
It's specifically designed to support and encourage women to step into leadership roles within local government.
Both sessions are free, but registration is required.
To register for the first session, visit https://ow.ly/iCT250SvF7e. For the second session, register via https://ow.ly/FygX50SvF7f.
