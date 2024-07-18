Envious position: Swifts rest after securing dominant win against Kalkee

The Swifts go into its round 14 bye in an envious position, sitting equal first with reigning premiers Harrow-Balmoral.
While the Baggies have played one extra game than the Southern Roos, they sit three games clear of third-placed Noradjuha Quantong with only four rounds of action remaining.
While the league's leading goal kicker, Paul Summers, was kept quiet by his standard, the Swifts recorded a resounding 71-point victory against Kalkee at North Park.
Onballer Ryan Folkes matches Summers output while young Kobe Lowe added three majors in the 17.17 (118) - 7.5 (47) victory.
Despite the strong win, the win did not come without some nervous moments; the home side was kept goalless in the opening quarter as the Kees established a three goal lead at the first break.
Coach Brett Hargreaves said Plan B was unleashed to great success.
"Our start was not ideal. We were moving the ball around dumb," he said.
"Kalkee did a great job shutting down (Paul) Summers; the young fella they had on him was great.
"We had to push Summers up the ground and Ryan (Folkes) and Kobe (Lowe) into the forward line.
The Baggies then kicked eight unanswered goals to claim the lead as the scoreless Kalkee went into the main break behind by 35 points.
"We wanted to play our brand of football," Hargreaves said.
"We moved a few chess pieces around and lifted our workrate. I'll be honest, we didn't realise we kicked eight goals until the end of the quarter."
A six goal to three third quarter only further extended the host's lead to 55 points at the final break.
A relatively quite fourth quarter saw the Swifts seal the win with a three goals to one finish.
Captain Scott Carey was named best on ground alongside Joseph Martin, Andrew Cameron, Angus Murray, Chevy Elliott and Kurt Bruechert.
"The bye comes at a good time," Hargreaves said.
"Our winning margins are good but we're a bit off our best."
After the week's break, the Swifts have two big games before the finals, taking on Noradjuha Quantong in round 15 and then Harrow Balmoral in round 16.
"We've got two big games ahead of us," Hargreaves said.
"We're looking forward to the test."
The Swifts run of losses has continued after going down to Kalkee 59-33.
A few weeks ago, the Baggies were hot in the contest for the league's top six, but that prospect seems a longshot now after five consecutive losses.
Gola attack Michaela Armer shot 18 goals in the defeat, while Rebbekkah Seeary added 14 from goal shooter.
Edwina Flakemore battled hard with Kees' Jarrah Martin all game as was awarded best on court alongside midcourter Olivia Barber.
The Baggies face third placed Noradjuha Quantong following the round 14 bye.
