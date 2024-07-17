'Still alive': Grampians cricket community to return to action this summer

A call to arms within the Grampians cricket fraternity has yielded several key outcomes, a league executive said.
The Grampians Cricket Association held an urgent crisis meeting on Monday, July 15, to determine the sport's short-term future in the region.
GCA vice president Marc Brilliant cricket would return to the crease for the 2024/25 season.
"We're pushing forward," he said.
"About 50 people attended the meeting; all clubs were represented, plus some GCA life members came along to offer some insight.
"While people were split on what to do with the senior competition, we were determined to keep the junior competition running."
Mr Brilliant said several clubs were able to confirm senior sides, with grand finalists St Andrews and Swifts/Great Western poised to take on sides from Chalambar, Pomonal, Halls Gap and Rhymney/Moyston.
"We now have seven or eight tentatively confirmed teams for now," he said.
"We are still three months away, but things are promising."
With the first delivery scheduled for late October, the association has asked club representatives to look into tangible solutions.
"We're asking the clubs to be proactive," Mr Brilliant said.
"We know there's a lack of volunteers - it's an issue that plagues all sports - but there's no reason why we can't learn from other leagues' situations."
An Extraordinary General Meeting is slated for February 2025 to assess the long term future of the senior competition.
The Grampians Cricket Association hopes to work with the neighbouring Horsham Cricket Association and the Wimmera-Mallee Cricket Association.
