Business security strategising: Top investments to protect your enterprise

This is branded content.
Securing a company premises can take a fair amount of strategic securing planning and foresight. From physical security and personnel to cybersecurity and legal compliance, business security is a complex task to navigate, but is unequivocally still a vital investment in the operational health and longevity of your business.
But what security infrastructure should you be investing in for your company premises? The answer to this question naturally differs from business to business, but most security specialists do agree that all industries possess non-negotiables when it comes to security infrastructure investments.
Here are the top business security investments that all risk-conscious enterprises should integrate into their security strategising.
Physical security infrastructure can't be understated here. You'll want to consider security camera installation, smart locks or access systems, security fencing, and other versatile physical security solutions.
CCTV systems, or closed-circuit television systems, are an excellent form of frontline physical security and crime deterrence. Having a CCTV system that monitors entrances and exit points all day and week is an essential investment for any business with a brick-and-mortar location, such as a shopfront, warehouse, or office.
You'll also want to consider investing in an alarm system. These are systems designed to produce an alert if motion is detected in the business premises once the alarm has been set upon locking up for the night.
The security company can then contact you or a nominated person so you or they can return to your business to investigate and see if there has been a break-in.
Some security companies are also equipped to send a patrol car in your stead. In addition to sending this alert, an alarm system can emit a loud klaxon ringing sound, which will spook thieves and send them running without their ill-gotten gains.
Finally, having strong locking systems, including keypad entry locking mechanisms or fob pass entry systems, is another excellent type of physical security infrastructure. These systems reduce the risks of unauthorised persons gaining access to your company premises.
Alongside investing in physical security infrastructure, it's also common for business owners to station security personnel on their property both during and outside of business hours.
Stationed security personnel offer a range of dynamic benefits to your business, including the ability to utilise witness testimony when writing incident reports or moving to litigation in the event that your business does fall victim to a B&E or trespassing.
Security personnel can also be trained for your unique commercial environment. Whether you operate a retail shop, restaurant, office, warehouse, or cafe, you can secure guards or other security personnel who are trained to use your security infrastructure and to monitor or patrol your premises in a manner that's most suited to that environment.
As many security agencies offer businesses the opportunity to hire security personnel in a contract position, you can also secure these services for a lower cost than your staff payroll. Business owners also have the option to invest in security personnel at opportune times, rather than year-round.
If you've observed an increased risk of crime during specific windows or events (like during a long weekend, after hours, or during a holiday period), you can secure security personnel to guard your premises during these time frames rather than year-round, allowing you to optimise your security costs.
While cyber security may sound expensive, and it can be, it is much cheaper in the long term to maintain a proactive rather than a reactive approach when it comes to your company's digital security. Ransomware, in particular, can be expensive to resolve, as your data or customer data can be stolen and put up for costly ransoms by nefarious hackers.
Unfortunately, criminals do exist and operate online as well as the physical world, and these bad actors go after all device users - from consumers to businesses and even government offices.
Cybercriminals don't discriminate. As such, all companies with a broadband internet connection are vulnerable to malicious attacks or applications such as spyware, viruses, and trojan horses, which can breach and cause havoc on your systems.
Some types of cyber security protection and risk mitigation for enterprises like yours include antivirus programs, firewall software and cyber-surveillance tools to protect your company from external threats.
Part of running a safe and secure enterprise is ensuring that your staff are safe while working. This means taking your Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) obligations very seriously. The best way to do this is by investing in staff safety training, which means that all of your team are aware of how to stay safe in the workplace.
This training and policy suite will vary depending on the type of enterprise you run. For instance, chemical manufacturing needs a heavy OHS policy suite and training packages, while a professional services firm may require less effort.
Part of the investment into cybersecurity risk mitigation and prevention can include staff training, such as educating your staff about how to identify a phishing email or training them to spot and avoid social engineering actions - which are methods that cybercriminals and scammers can gain information from staff to crack your systems or gain privileged information that can aid a cyber attack.
Part of your security investments should include legal compliance investments, such as implementing measures to ensure that all staff are fully licensed, registered, and appropriately qualified to deliver the services that you provide.
This will prevent any potential litigation that may occur, such as an unlicensed professional providing financial or taxation advice.
And speaking of litigation, responding to any kind of legal proceeding can be costly for all businesses. Thankfully, with the right business insurance policy under your belt, business owners can maintain access to legal funds in the event that their company is subjected to litigation.
Ensure that you have all the relevant business insurance policies, such as indemnity and liability insurance, which covers your enterprise in the case of harm, injury or other issues that may arise as a direct result of your business operations.
Protecting yourself against the risk of liability claims is foundational to any robust business security strategy.
It's important to have the full mix of security investment, including physical measures such as CCTV, alarms and entry systems, as well as security personnel and cyber security investment and staff training.
And just as business owners are advised to maintain a proactive approach to their security measures, businesses are also advised not to neglect OHS policies and training, ensuring legal compliance, and having a full suite of business insurance.
All of these measures can help your business manage its security and operational risks over the long term.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
