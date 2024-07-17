Stawell Probus ladies celebrate festive season, fun, food and friendship

Members of the Stawell Gold Reef Ladies celebrated Christmas in July last week at the Kookaburra Restaurant in Halls Gap.
About 50 members attended the seasonal event and enjoyed the fine festive menu.
Stawell Gold Reef Probus is a women's group that meets every month for Fellowship, Friendship, and Fun.
Members were encouraged to dress in Christmassy attire, many in red and gold, and others donned antlers and Christmas baubles.
Club meetings are held at Trackside Stawell with interesting guest speakers and morning tea.
Day trips are a regular event with the Stawell club, and sometimes the club joins with other clubs for longer trips.
To become a member the interested person needs to attend as a guest with a member for three meetings before being inducted.
This can all be arranged by contacting the Secretary or by speaking with someone who is a member.
Secretary Elizabeth Lindsay contact details are mobile 0419 548 937 or email grprobus@gmail.com
