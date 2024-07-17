The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell Probus ladies celebrate festive season, fun, food and friendship

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
July 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Stawell Gold Reef Ladies celebrated Christmas in July last week at the Kookaburra Restaurant in Halls Gap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.