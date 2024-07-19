Home and bungalow on acreage

Set on a spacious 19 acres (approx.) and only 4.5 kilometres from Stawell's GPO, sits this neat three bedroom house.
The home has an updated kitchen with gas/electric cooking facilities, and opens to a spacious dining area with an inbuilt wood heater.
The large living room has the convenience of easy clean vinyl plank flooring, and is adjacent to the dining area. There is also a second living/rumpus room at the rear of the home.
There are three double bedrooms, with the main containing built-in robes.
The centrally positioned family bathroom has a shower over the bath and a vanity.
Outside is a rear deck/entertaining area, a double carport, 6 x 4 metre storage shed/workshop and two dams.
There is also a fantastic self-contained bungalow with two bedrooms, a kitchen, living area and bathroom, positioned separately from the main residence.
