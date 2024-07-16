Halls Gap man faces court after unregistered firearm found in home search

A Halls Gap man will appear in the Magistrates' Court later this year after authorities found an unregistered firearm during a search of their home earlier this month.
Sergeant Chris Russo said Halls Gap Police, supported by Parks Victoria and DEECA staff, executed a search warrant on Friday, July 12, 2024, at a Halls Gap address.
"They recovered a large amount of wood, allegedly stolen from various public locations including a State Park," Sgt Russo said.
"Additionally, a large trailer, chainsaw and firearms were seized.
"An unregistered firearm was discovered along with registered firearms not listed at the address."
A 59-year-old Halls Gap man was charged with theft, damage and firearms offences.
He was bailed to appear at a Magistrates Court at a later date.
"This is a timely reminder that all regulatory services are actively patrolling and working together to combat firewood theft as well as forest and habitat destruction," Sgt Russo said.
"Police and authorised officers can seize all equipment used in the course of these offences."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.