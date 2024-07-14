Championship series: Gellie wins thrilling LW Kent Memorial 8km handicap

Cam Gellie has worked his way back from a back injury to take out his first handicap win in the LW Kent Memorial 8km on Sunday, July 14.
Meanwhile, Paul Fenn and Leah Seebohm have continued to dominate the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's 2024 Championship race series.
Stawell's Illawarra Nature Reserve served as the backdrop for the Sunday, July 14, handicap race, with a sash, perpetual trophy, and 'Interclub Trophy' for the overall 10 fastest runners times for each club.
In addition to these prizes, the race was also the second Club Championship race of four for the SACCC.
After the race got underway in a mass start formation, it was clear that Seebohm wanted to throw down the gauntlet to the 2023 joint Women's Champions in Annie Brown and Helen McPherson.
However, once 500m had been run, Mark Thompson asserted himself as the early race leader from Fenn and Gellie.
As the race unfolded, Fenn worked his way back to Thompson's shoulder, and the pair ran side by side until there were two kilometres to go.
As the pair took on the difficult uphill finish, Fenn broke away from Thompson to win by 21 seconds (30' 50") from Thompson (31' 11") and Gellie (34' 12").
In the Women's Championship, Seebohm ran a stunning race to convincingly win (37' 30") from Brown (39' 48") and McPherson (40' 41").
Gellie, who, after injuring his back after race one of the season, has worked his way back to his best form to celebrate his maiden handicap win for the SACCC.
With only eight seconds separating first and second place, Seebohm proved her dominant run was also amongst the best performances of the day to take second place.
McPherson rounded out the podium in third.
A humble Gellie thanked the club for receiving the beautiful sash and perpetual trophy.
"Thanks to everyone," he said.
"Well done to Leah, Annie and Helen not far behind... It was another great track. It's a great club to be part of."
In the Interclub trophy, it was the SACCC that took the long-awaited victory after handing the Kent Trophy to SAAC for the past six seasons.
Next week will be a rest week to make space in the syllabus for those runners competing in the 'Run Melbourne' Half Marathon event.
The competition will resume on Sunday, July 28, for the J & S Logan 10km Handicap at McCann Dam, Deep Lead, Stawell.
Race briefing will start at 8.45am, for a 9am race start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat.
