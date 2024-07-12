St Arnaud pool gets $2.6M boost for major redevelopment project in 2025

Summer in St Arnaud received a resounding boost after the Victorian Government allocated almost $2 million to upgrade the community pool.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council successfully obtained a $1.94 million grant from the State Government through the Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund to complete the St Arnaud Pool Redevelopment.
The council contributed $650,000 to the project, resulting in a $2.6 million funding pool to provide the St Arnaud community with a modern, accessible, and inclusive aquatic facility.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Rob Haswell called the news "a huge win for the people of St Arnaud."
"We are always optimistic with grant submissions, but the outcome is never certain," he said.
"This was a very competitive fund, and the staff did an excellent job putting our case forward.
"On completion, the St. Arnaud community will have access to modern changerooms with upgraded shower and toilet facilities; new tiling and painting of pools; and an upgraded administration/first aid and kiosk area."
The upgraded recreational amenities include a new access ramp to the pool.
The pool will be open as usual in the summer of 2024, with work commencing at the end of the swimming pool season in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.