Update: two seriously injured in Western Highway crash at Ledcourt

Police have provided an update on the crash at Ledcourt that occurred on Thursday July 11.
A police spokesperson said, " Police have responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Western Highway at Ledcourt.
"Emergency services were called to reports of a collision about 3.40pm on Thursday, July 11.
"Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing."
Anyone who witnessed the incident , has dashcam footage or any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle crash at Ledcourt on the Western Highway between Stawell and Dadswells Bridge in Western Victoria on Thursday, July 11.
The crash occurred at about 3.30pm.
There are unconfirmed reports that one person is trapped and a rescue is underway.
The Western Highway is closed in both directions.
Police and emergency services are in attendance.
The public is asked to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident.
One car is believed to be towing a trailer.
Rain and the dull atmosphere of winter can reduce visibility so all drivers are encouraged to take additional care on the roads at all times.
No fatalities have been reported.
Diversion are expected to be in place for some time.
Police encourage drivers to travel to suit conditions at all times
In the event of an emergency call triple Zero 000
For all other police assistance call 131 444.
More details will be updated here as they become available
