A home that's fresh and bright and full of light in Stawell

This home has been revamped with details such as polished floorboards and the use of polished stonework in the kitchen.
This kitchen has induction cooking and an island bench, and it is open plan with a dining space that has split system reverse-cycle air-conditioning and an open fire place. This space then opens to a gas-heated lounge room.
There are two double bedrooms plus a large sleepout or studio with another split-system.
The bathroom has underfloor heating, a bath, a separate shower, a heated towel rail and a toilet. Plus there's another toilet accessed via the laundry.
Other highlights include a large timber deck, fruit trees, automatic garden watering, a garden workshed and a carport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.