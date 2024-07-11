The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

A home that's fresh and bright and full of light in Stawell

By House of the Week
July 12 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A home that's fresh and bright and full of light in Stawell
A home that's fresh and bright and full of light in Stawell

2 BED + SLEEPOUT | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 6 Mayes Street, Stawell
  • $390,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Melanie Pitts 0407 100 300
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This home has been revamped with details such as polished floorboards and the use of polished stonework in the kitchen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.