The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From Melbourne to Alice Springs in a Big Yellow Taxi

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Embarking on a 5,862-kilometer journey including some of the harshest Australian outback in a $300 car, is not for everyone, but Great Western mates Michael Shipcott and Kregan Connarty did just that by taking part in the Shitbox Rally to raise funds for cancer research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.