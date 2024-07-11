From Melbourne to Alice Springs in a Big Yellow Taxi

Embarking on a 5,862-kilometer journey including some of the harshest Australian outback in a $300 car, is not for everyone, but Great Western mates Michael Shipcott and Kregan Connarty did just that by taking part in the Shitbox Rally to raise funds for cancer research.
With several members of his family affected by cancer, it was an easy decision for Mr Shipcott to join the fundraiser.
"My Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, my sister with breast cancer, and I lost a cousin to bowel and liver cancer, so I wanted to do anything I could to make a difference," Mr.Shipcott said.
The intrepid travellers returned from the six-day adventure on Friday, June 21, after driving from the Melbourne starting point to Alice Springs and back with around $12,500 raised.
"Most of the donations were made through the website, so they were all accounted for, and people got a receipt and could watch the tally grow but we encouraged people to donate along the way too."
" I think we enjoyed this trip more than the last one," he said, comparing it with their first effort from last year.
"Perhaps that 's because we knew what to expect and had the previous year's experience behind us."
Shipcott and Connarty entered their bright yellow Ford AU Wagon, bearing a Stawell Taxi sign on the roof similar to the 'Big Yellow Taxi' featured by Counting Crows or the better-known 1970s version of Jodi Mitchell's famous song of the same name.
"We travelled on roads I'd never attempt on my own; we had fun and saw parts of Australia we'd probably never see if we hadn't done this," he said.
One of the 250 cars entered the Winter Rally in buddy groups of eight; they clocked up 3,603 kilometers, 1,641 on unsealed roads, and 1,215 on sealed roads in the challenge.
The total trip was an impressive 5,862 kilometres, which included travel to the Melbourne starting point and the return trip from Alice Springs to Great Western.
"The best part about the Rally is you're not alone. You don't have to be a mechanic like I am; there are five support vehicles to assist you along the way, and there are medical crews, too," he said.
The cars go into a triage overnight, and people with mechanical skills, like Mr. Shipcott, assist the support crews in making any necessary repairs.
Shitbox Rally is not a race; it is a challenge to achieve the unthinkable and is held every Autumn, Winter, and Spring.
The Great Western Crew took part in the dress-up days, with an all-white wedding day theme and a punk rock Day.
Participants must drive cars worth no more than $1,500 across Australia on some of its most formidable roads, all in the name of charity.
"We paid $300 for the car four years ago and did some work on it and took some spares with us," Mr Shipcott said.
"The limit was $1000 last year but increased to $1,500 this year."
This rally is described as an opportunity for adventure, fun, something different to do, and a chance to make lifelong friends.
Adventure can mean being stuck in Wilcannia for repairs and driving back to Great Western with no fourth gear.
"It was third gear all the way, and that was a challenge," he said.
It can also mean becoming airborne during a dry river bed crossing and breaking a fan belt that needed replacing on the roadside.
"Traveling in a buddy group, though, is a great help. The buddy crews helped get us back on the road quickly," he said.
They had some good luck along the way, too.
"The Birdsville Track was being graded and watered when we arrived there, so we were lucky and set the cruise on 110 kph most of the way along the track," he said.
There are some costs for people interested in taking part. This year, the fees included a registration fee of $885, the price of a car sticker of $15, catering and camping fees of $1558, and car and fuel costs.
But the Great Western Crew said it was worth it. It's an excellent way for anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of people experiencing cancer who have gone through the diagnosis and treatment.
"You get to speak to people about their experiences with cancer and share yours, too.
"I was selling raffle tickets to raise money once, and a lady asked me what the cause was.
"When I told her it was for the Cancer Council, she broke down and told me she had just lost her daughter to cancer. So I sat with her and talked, and we shared our experiences," he said.
"Most of us know someone affected by cancer themselves or someone they know, and it's a fun way to raise much-needed money for the serious work of the Cancer Council," he said.
