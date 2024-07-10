Breaking point: crisis meeting to address future of Grampians cricket

The future of cricket in the region hangs in the balance as the Grampians Cricket Association convenes an urgent crisis meeting on Monday, July 15, to tackle the steep decline in team participation.
Set for 7.30pm at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre, the meeting will bring together junior and senior clubs to strategize on salvaging the competition, now teetering on the brink of dissolution.
Marc Brilliant, league vice president, stressed the meeting's critical nature, noting that the once-thriving league, now potentially reduced to six teams, must explore all options to preserve the sport's legacy and future in the area.
"Although the GCA executive have worked tirelessly to ensure this wouldn't happen over the past five years we as an association are now at breaking point," Brilliant said.
"We need to make serious decisions to ensure cricket remains in our area in some capacity, whether this season or next. A decision needs to be made now.
"The Grampians Cricket Association needs to discuss and look at alternatives of how this season may look and even if it can function this year and moving forward."
Brilliant said the GCA, which has been running for more than 60 years, once boasted more than 20 teams in the senior competition.
"We once had three grades of eight teams as little as 10-15 years ago," he said.
"We are now down to possibly six, which is why the decision has been made to call this meeting and give clubs some options moving forward."
He noted that a robust senior competition would provide better pathways to junior cricketers in the region, as five clubs do not field senior sides.
"Having junior cricket remain in our area is paramount," Brilliant said.
"But how that looks, and if it's viable as an association, needs to be discussed.
"Decisions will be made that would affect clubs moving forward and maybe their existence.
"Players and clubs need to take responsibility; ultimately it's up to them if they want to survive."
Brilliant said cricket, and many community sports, are suffering from volunteer burnout
"My observation is that a lot of players, past players and club stalwarts have walked away from clubs as this appears to be the easy option," he said.
"Like all sports, volunteers are stretched to exhaustion, which is why we have lost teams over the last 10-15 years.
"This is now as important time than ever for the cricket public to get behind there clubs to ensure there clubs survive."
Brilliant said the GCA executive has framed several possibilities for the upcoming senior season, ranging from joining nearby associations to disbanding entirely.
"All options are on the table," Brilliant said.
"We're open to all ideas. However, if we make no changes, I think it would enviably be a death sentence for clubs and the competition based on the history of declining teams."
The extraordinary meeting is compulsory for all junior and senior clubs; each must have four representatives in attendance.
The meeting is open to past and future members who are passionate about the future of cricket in the region.
