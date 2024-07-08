Blizzard edges out Gellie to take victory in Gallagher 8km Handicap

Sue Blizzard timed her run perfectly in the S & T Gallagher 8km Handicap in an exciting finish, holding off Cam Gellie and Leah Seebohm to edge herself over the line for victory.
With the frosty start to the morning on Sunday, July 7, Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club members found their pre-race warm-ups weren't achieving the desired effects, with the sub-zero temperature testing all minds and bodies.
As each of the runners headed out for the 8km circuit under staggered handicap start conditions, it was clear that Blizzard would play the role of 'the rabbit' and be the frontrunner to the other chasing pre-race favourites.
The local running coach knew exactly what form Seebohm was in; Blizzard knew she would have to be at her best to hold Seebohm off before they crossed the finish line.
Seebohm set a fantastic pace to start her 8km journey, with Russell Harris closely following from the start.
As one of the backmarkers, Gellie had quite the task of attempting to catch the field, but he set about it methodically, passing runners like he was ticking off a list of jobs.
As the race rounded the final right turn off Golf Links onto Picnic Road, spectators could see the thrilling battle evolving when they realised Gellie was in hot pursuit of the race leader, Blizzard.
It wasn't until she first crossed the line that spectators could be sure who had won, with Gellie a mere 2.8 seconds behind Blizzard.
Leah Seebohm rounded out the podium in third place, coming in 36 seconds after Cam.
Blizzard thanked the Gallaghers and volunteers for the race in accepting the win and quickly turned her focus towards her next goal in two weeks of completing the Run Melbourne Half Marathon.
"I am just so pleased with my run today and really looking forward to taking this form into the Run Melbourne Event in a couple of weeks," Blizzard said.
The fastest splits for the 8 km in the Men's category went to Mark Thompson (32' 22"), with Gellie (35' 31") and Alex Prockter (38' 43") not far behind.
In the Female's category, Seebohm broke 40 minutes for 8 km convincingly (39' 17").
Helen McPherson was next fastest with 40' 58", and Annie Brown was next with 41' 08".
Next week's run is the LW Kent Memorial 8km Championship.
It will see SACCC join with the Stawell Amateur Athletics Club for the annual Interclub Trophy, where each club compares their overall fastest ten runners to see who has the 'fastest' top 10.
Registrations will start at 9 am, with a 9.30am race start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.