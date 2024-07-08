Four tips for a simple Freshcare certification process

This is branded content.
Freshcare certification is an integral process for growers around Australia. It's a critical way that producers can demonstrate compliance in vital areas.
To prevent Freshcare certification from seeming like an insurmountable task, we've rounded up four top tips to pass through the journey with as little effort as possible.
Read on for Freshcare certification made easy.
Before diving into our tips, here's a brief rundown of Freshcare. Freshcare is the largest Australian assurance program for fresh produce and wine grapes.
It offers five different standards in three categories:
Best of all, Freshcare's standards are internationally-recognised. This means that when you display your Freshcare certification, it's respected the world over.
For a more in-depth breakdown, check out Onside's complete Freshcare certification guide.
Firstly, you need to understand which standard applies to your business. Freshcare's standards are as follows:
Head to the Freshcare website to access the complete guidelines for each standard. Familiarise yourself with the relevant guidelines and get ready to begin the certification process.
Once you've read the relevant standard for your business, you can begin the training process. Generally, this involves a one-day face-to-face workshop.
Trainers may also pay a visit to your property and offer more specialised advice. Trainers often make themselves available to farmers via phone or email over time.
A list of certified trainers is available on the Freshcare website.
Remember to make the most of the training period. Freshcare certification is more than just a checkbox or a sticker on your produce. It's an outstanding opportunity to learn how to improve your business in important areas.
If you're seeking to get certified under the Supply Chain Standard, you're in luck. Freshcare offers eLearning for this standard. Modules and other resources are available digitally for a 12-month period.
Once you have completed Freshcare training, you'll need to implement the standard within your business. This involves a full-team process of reviewing your current procedures and measuring them against the standard.
This can involve risk assessments and internal training sessions. Once the standard is fully implemented, you're ready to conduct an internal audit.
Your internal audit is the ideal opportunity to pick up on any issues in your processes. Complete a Corrective Actions Record and action it as quickly as you can.
This is all preparation for the main event: Your external audit.
You'll need to book your external audit at least 90 days in advance. Your audit will be conducted by one of following seven independent Certification Bodies:
Within each standard, you'll find a list of the relevant records which may be required in your audit. The kinds of documents that may be reviewed include:
Give yourself and your team plenty of time to prepare for your audit. Ensure everyone knows their roles and responsibilities on the day.
Records can play a huge role in your Freshcare audit. Develop systems on your farm to ensure key information like farm inputs and the application of chemicals is always recorded.
For instance, take advantage of mobile farm management apps that can be used by any member of your team at any time. This makes it easy for staff to record key information as quickly as possible, rather than waiting until they return to the site office.
With your external audit complete, all that's necessary to do is close out your Corrective Actions Record and provide evidence. Once this is completed, you'll receive your Freshcare certification by email.
There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to letting the world know about your certification. To begin using the Freshcare logo, you can submit a logo permission request on the Freshcare website. If your request is accepted, you can buy a logo artwork package for $220.
When displaying your logo, you must follow the Freshcare style guide. This guide includes points such as:
Following these display rules ensures that you remain compliant after completing the certification process.
With these four tips, you're well on your way to Freshcare certification. Treating certification as a chance to improve your agribusiness ensures that you and your team get the most out of the process.
Take the time to carefully prepare for the key stages of the process. All the work will be well worth it in the end.
