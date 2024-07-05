Cemetery expansion approved for Stawell

At the July council meeting, the Northern Grampians Shire Council approved a recommendation to follow the process for expanding Pleasant Creek Cemetery.
The process required the council to surrender Land Parcel 8~263\PP3499 (37 Mary Street, Stawell to the Crown to allow the proposed expansion of the Pleasant Creek Cemetery to meet the Cemeteries and Crematoria Act 2003 requirements.
The motion was moved by Cr Kevin Erwin and seconded by Cr Trevor Gready. The motion was carried.
The Act states that public cemeteries can only be established on reserved Crown land.
In addition to written support from the Council, council members were advised that a letter of support was needed from the Minister of Health.
Once this was received, the land surrender could be facilitated under Section 116 of the Local Government Act 2020, as the land would be transferred to the Crown.
The council would then have the power to proceed with the expansion without consideration and would not have to undergo a community engagement process.
In its consideration, the council weighed two options: either surrendering the land to the Crown to allow for the expansion of the Pleasant Creek Cemetery or exploring other viable alternatives.
Members were also advised that there were no sustainability issues, economic, social, environmental, or climate change, or heritage/cultural, amenity, human rights/gender equality, privacy, risk management, budgetary, or asset management implications before making the decision.
Northern Grampians Shire Council is the appointed trust for two cemeteries within the Northern Grampians Shire boundary, the Pleasant Creek Cemetery in Stawell and the St Arnaud Cemetery.
Both cemeteries provide burials in lawn and monumental sections, or the interment of ashes in graves, niche walls, or memorial rose gardens.
