Award-winning pool designs: Inspiration for your dream pool

Be inspired by some of the world's most luxurious pools. Picture by big.tiny.belly on Unsplash

Imagine stepping into your backyard and being greeted by a stunning, award-winning pool that looks like it belongs in a luxury resort. Whether you're dreaming of a serene place for relaxation, a sleek modern design for entertaining or a family-friendly retreat, the possibilities posed by custom-designed pools are endless.

If an opulent pool is on your agenda but you're unsure what design is best suited to your property, here's a look at some of the most inspiring, award-winning pool designs that can help you discover your dream pool and make it a reality.

The sleek and modern

Modern pool designs adhere to a minimalist aesthetic and are characterised by clean lines, muted tones and geometric shapes. This pool design seamlessly integrates with contemporary architecture, perfectly showcasing views and providing a sleek and sophisticated look.

A beautiful infinity pool in Greece. Picture by Éric Deschaintre on Unsplash

One modern design that has garnered accolades is the striking elongated geometric infinity edge pool seen at Santorini's luxe hotel, The Grace.

By opting for an infinity edge, views over the volcanic caldera and breathtaking sunsets are maximised, with the water appearing to extend endlessly into the horizon. Paired with large-format tiles and understated, underwater lighting, this is the perfect example of modern luxury design.

The natural oasis

For those who prefer a more organic and tranquil setting, natural pool designs offer a perfect escape. These pools are designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, often incorporating natural elements like stone, waterfalls and lush vegetation.

An award-winning example of this pool style can be seen at the five-star hotel, Crystalbrook Riley, in Cairns. With a freeform shape, giving it a more natural, pond-like appearance, this pool also incorporates local plants and a sandy beach in its design, creating a flow-on effect from nature. The Crystalbrook perfectly demonstrates that natural pool designs can be equally as luxurious as their structured, modern counterparts.

The recreational masterpiece

Rivalling even the most luxurious pools seen at five-star resorts globally, this award-winning, recreational pool by industry experts Laguna is a breathtaking example of opulent outdoor living.

Expertly designed and hand-crafted to take advantage of the spectacular outlook and landscape encompassing it, you are surrounded by beauty no matter where you are in the pool.

Strath Creek recreational pool design by Laguna Pools. Picture supplied

Incorporating several luxury features from a seamlessly integrated spa to champagne shelves along its edge and paired with premium landscaping and materials, this pool is a testament to the power of innovative design.

Delivering its lucky owners their own slice of paradise to enjoy all year round, it is exceedingly versatile, acting as the ideal entertaining space or peaceful haven for relaxation.

The elegant classic

For those who appreciate timeless elegance, a classic pool design offers a perfect blend of sophistication and luxury. An award-winning example of a classic aesthetic, the indoor pool at Sydney's Langham Hotel incorporates Romanesque marble columns with symmetrical lines and elegant detailing.

Semi-circular alcoves and warm, muted lighting choices add to the opulence, creating a deeply relaxing and soothing escape from the outdoors.

Discover your design

Award-winning pool designs offer endless inspiration for creating your dream pool. Whether you prefer modern sophistication, natural beauty, condensed luxury, classic elegance or something else altogether, anything is possible.