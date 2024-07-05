Grampians in a Glass: taking the mountain's best wine to the city

Winemakers from the Grampians in Western Victoria, took the mountains' best to the Victoria by Farmer's Daughters event, Grampians in a Glass.
Held at Federation Square in Melbourne, the event showcased one of Australia's most historical and acclaimed wine regions.
Turning the city into an overnight urban cellar door experience for an evening of wine, guests were wined and dined at the spectacular event.
The handcrafted wines on display represented large and boutique wineries from Great Western, Ararat, Buangor, Moyston, and Halls Gap.
Guests were invited to discover which Grampians wine was their perfect match, whether they were traditionalists, creatives, or adventurers.
By taking the exclusive Grampians wine personality quiz, they were matched with the perfect wine for them.
"We were looking for a way to shake things up and introduce a bit of fun to the experience of tasting wine," Lucy Black said.
Ms Black is the vice president of Grampians Wine and sales/brand manager Black & Ginger Wines.
"Guests tasted their choice of more than 50 wines, and they met the makers of the Grampians in a Glass personally, so it was a wonderful way to tell people about the region as well as the wines," she said.
Tickets included all tastings, food, entertainment - and a bottle of Grampians wine to take home.
The Grampians is a very small wine region, and despite being around for well over 150 years, it is largely unknown to many consumers.
"People often know the region for the shiraz and rieslings, and they are our hero varieties; however, many other varieties are grown and produced in the region," she said.
"By creating an interactive quiz for guests, we gave them the opportunity to discover this while having a bit of fun at the same time.
"The event was particularly successful as owners, winemakers, family members, and staff represented the region.
"It was an incredibly dynamic experience whereby those attending were able to really get to know the people behind the wines.
"The venue was perfect, and the food was delicious, and I think it is something we will replicate next year."
Jane Goninon, Secretary Grampians Wine and owner of Mountainside Wines said, "The archetype quiz and options games were a great way to engage people and have a lot of fun" -
"In a nutshell, it is a blind tasting in which people guess the wine based on several questions. The last one standing is the winner."
Dan Stock from LittleBig, represented the marketing agency that helped make this event a reality and who also works with Grampians Tourism, now Grampians Wimmera Mallee Tourism.
