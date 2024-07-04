The Stawell Times-News
A homestead on two and half acres in Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
Updated July 5 2024 - 9:21am, first published 9:20am
A homestead on two and half acres in Stawell
A homestead on two and half acres in Stawell

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 6-8 Ormston Road, Stawell
  • $760,000
  • LAND: 9800 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Elders Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This home is set on approximately two and a half acres right on the edge of town. It has a modern all-electric kitchen that opens to the dining area and family living space with reverse-cycle split-system air-conditioning. Adjacent to this area is the separate formal living room.

