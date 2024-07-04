A homestead on two and half acres in Stawell

This home is set on approximately two and a half acres right on the edge of town. It has a modern all-electric kitchen that opens to the dining area and family living space with reverse-cycle split-system air-conditioning. Adjacent to this area is the separate formal living room.
Away from the main living areas are the three bedrooms. The main bedroom has an updated ensuite and all bedrooms have built-in robes.
Other features of the home include a separate study or office with built-in shelving, along with ducted cooling, a ducted vacuum system and a solar system.
There is also a large double carport, an additional single carport and a 7x5m powered workshop.
