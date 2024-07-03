Northern Grampians sees 5.2% rise in criminal incidents in past 12 months

The number of criminal incidents in the Northern Grampians has risen more than five per cent in the past year, with criminal damage, family violence intervention order breaches and assault the top reported crimes in the region.
The Crime Statistics Agency has released the latest data for the year ending March 2024, which shows that 752 criminal incidents were reported, an increase from the 715 reported for the year ending March 2023.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Brett Curran said overall crime continues to gradually increase from the low levels recorded during the pandemic years.
"The scourge of family violence has been felt across the nation this year, with a number of high-profile homicides involving partners and ex-partners who were predominantly men," he said.
The shire's criminal incident rate per 100,000 population also stands at 6323.2 compared to the Victorian rate of 5686.4.
Neighbouring municipalities Ararat Rural City Council and Horsham Rural City Council recorded higher criminal incident rates of 8671.4 and 8735 per 100,000 people, respectively.
Within the Western Victoria policing region, larger cities Ballarat (7761.1), Greater Bendigo (6573.9) and Warrnambool (6429.2) also recorded higher rates than the Northern Grampians.
Criminal damage rose by about 10 per cent, with 87 criminal incidents in the 12 month period.
Breaches of family violence intervention order rose by almost 25 per cent, with 87 incidents, while common assault rose by more than 20 per cent to 70 incidents.
Incidents of theft dropped by five per cent to 52 incidents, while drug possession also dropped by more than 20 per cent to 37 incidents.
The Crime Statistics Agency data highlighted about three in every four crimes were committed by men.
A quarter of all offenders (118) were aged 45-years-old or above; 23% were offenders aged between 10-24.
At a state level, Act Deputy Commissioner Curran added crimes committed by people under the age of 18 is at "concerning levels".
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
