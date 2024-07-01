Police arrest 55-year-old for speeding; info sought on ute, bike thefts

A 55-year-old man will appear in Magistrates' Court later this year charged with speeding and drink driving.
A spokesperson said Stawell Police intercepted the driver in Deep Lead on Friday, June 28, after "he was observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed".
"The driver... provided a breath test reading of two and a half times the legal limit," the spokesperson said.
The 55-year-old was issued with an immediate driving ban for a period of 12 months and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1455.
He is expected to be summoned to court at a later date.
Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft from motor vehicle in Norval on June 13, 2024.
A spokesperson said the offenders accessed the vehicle on Rhymney Rd between 10.30am and 2.30pm.
"The offenders stole a large amount of diesel from a portable diesel tank, chainsaw, tool kit and rechargeable battery," they said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, quoting incident number 240231348.
Finally, police are appealing for information in relation to a bike that was stolen from outside the Ararat Scout Hall on Campbell Street, Ararat, on May 25, 2024 between 7-10pm.
Police are seeking any information from the public in relation to this bicycle, including any recent sightings.
If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Ararat Police Station on 5355 1500, quoting incident number 240200832.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.