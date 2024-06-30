Two local heroes honoured at Government House on World Red Cross Day

In celebration of World Red Cross Day, two dedicated residents, Diana Holden and Judy Holden, were honored with prestigious Red Cross awards on May 8 at Government House for their outstanding contributions.
Diana received the Distinguished Service Award for her exceptional leadership, while Judy was awarded the Victorian Service Award for her continuous and selfless devotion.
Meanwhile, Horsham's Annette Jardine and Joan Leyonhjelm also received the Victorian Service Awards for their outstanding work over many years.
These ladies are part of the Red Cross Wimmera Division of Emergency Services, which provides support to people impacted by emergency events locally, across other areas of Victoria, and interstate.
Diana Holden has been an extremely active Branch Member since 1976 and has held the positions of Branch Secretary, Deputy Chairman, Delegate, and Chairman since January 2000.
Diana later joined Red Cross Emergency Services in November 1999.
As an Emergency Services volunteer, Diana has undertaken the position of Team Leader during emergency events, supporting people impacted by the emergency.
Diana has also undertaken the leadership position of Team Convenor for the Northern Grampians Emergency Services Team.
Judy Holden joined the Red Cross as a branch member in May 2001 and has held the positions of Chairperson, Delegate, Zone Chair and Stawell Branch Secretary within the Stawell Branch.
In 2001, Judy joined Red Cross Emergency Services as a volunteer and has been involved in numerous emergency events across the state, supporting needy people.
Judy was pivotal in establishing the Northern Grampians Emergency Services team in 2008 and has held the leadership positions of Deputy Team Convenor and Team Leader.
