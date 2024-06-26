Second Northern Grampians councillor to move Women's Charter motion

Northern Grampians Shire councillor Eddy Ostarcevic has tabled a Notice of Motion for the Monday, July 1, meeting to become a signatory of the Victorian Local Government Women's Charter.
In addition to signing the Charter, Cr Ostarcevic has added a level of accountability in his motion: that the council "continue to progress actions in support of the Charter's principles and be briefed quarterly on gender equality progress in respect of the Charter and other legislative requirements as well as any initiatives from the staff Gender Equality and Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Advisory Group".
This matter was carried over from the June meeting and followed Cr Karen Hyslop's unsuccessful motion, seconded by Cr Lauren Dempsey, that NGSC sign the charter.
At that point, Cr Ostarcevic moved the council to seek more information about the charter and its signatories.
The motion was defeated five to two votes.
The NGSC has been under the spotlight for its gender equality practices since Cr Dempsey publicly called out some of the male councillors for what she called bad behaviour.
She first went public with her claims in March 2024 and again in May through this publication.
Cr Dempsey said she did not attend the May 2024 council meeting due to "toxic behaviour" but attended the June meeting.
Cr Ostarcevic 's motion at the July meeting will need at least four votes to be successful.
If Cr Ostarcevic votes in favour of his motion and Crs Hyslop and Dempsey vote in favour of the motion as they did at the June meeting, it will be interesting to see which councillor breaks rank to vote in favour of the motion, or will it be a fait accompli?
The NGSC is one of five of the 79 Victorian councils yet to sign the Charter since it was established in 1985 by the Women's Participation in Local Government Coalition to recognize the need for increased women's involvement in the community's key decision-making forums and democratic governance.
The Charter has since gone through several changes including the 1996 council amalgamations.
Cr Ostarcevic's motion moves that Council resolves to "note the history and progress of the Victorian Local Government Women's Charter, which confirms the principles now mandated under both the Local Government Act 2020 and the Gender Equality Act 2020".
The notes attached to Cr Ostarcevic's motion outline the steps NGSC has taken in implementing gender equality practices, including the CoRE program, to create a more inclusive and supportive environment.
These measures have been implemented at staff level; however, councillors are not required to participate.
In a local government election year, the Victorian Government's commitment to increase the number of women in council to 50 percent by November has put the focus on encouraging women to nominate around the state.
