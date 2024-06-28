Mountain chalet on an acre of charm in the Grampians

This chalet is in the beautiful township of Pomonal at the foothills of the amazing Grampians National Park.
It could be a permanent or holiday home, or a novel short-term rental earner.
Downstairs has a lounge with soaring ceilings, a reverse-cycle split system air-conditioner and an electric flame heater, a large main bedroom with an ensuite, a separate ground floor bathroom, plus a meals and kitchen area with gas and electric cooking, and a dishwasher.
The air-conditioned first floor has a very large bedsit with another bathroom.
Other features include extra wide front and rear verandahs and a 5x4m shed.
