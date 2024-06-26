Veteran councillor shares her experience with Women for Council

Veteran politician Cr Gwenda Allgood shared her experiences as a councillor in local government with members of the Women for Council NGC at their meeting on June 18 in the Stawell Library.
Cr Allgood's dedication is evident in her 42 years of service as a councillor in the Ararat municipality, a remarkable journey that includes an impressive six terms as mayor.
Women for Council is a group that encourages more women to nominate for council in the October 2024 elections. The long-term focus is on providing support for those who are elected.
Cr Allgood's pragmatic approach to her role as a councillor resonated well with the members, particularly those contemplating a nomination in the 2024 local government elections, showcasing the effectiveness of her methods.
"I just got in there and had a go," she said.
"It all began when I wanted new netball courts; after a long wait and still nothing had happened, I decided to stand for council. It was no good just talking about it; I knew I needed to do something."
She said no one was more surprised than she was when her first nomination was successful, and from then on, she continued to stand and continue to be elected.
"I must have done something right to still be on council, she said.
Her honest account about some of the trials she experienced was a learning curve for the members, but her simple approach of getting up and having another go was valuable.
"I only went to school until I was 14, and I didn't go to university, so anyone in this room can do it, and I encourage you to do so," she said.
"We need more women in council because we are 50 percent of the population and have a different view on many things than men do," she said.
She was thanked for her open and honest presentation and for providing firsthand insight into the role of councillor.
Cr Allgood announced in June she will not nominate in the October 2024 election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.