What's in a name? Looking back at the history of Stawell's street names

When mining first started in Stawell there were no roads and men with their horses and drays and wheelbarrows took the easiest track to get from one place to another.
This is believed to be the reason behind the many winding streets.
The streets were formed just following the tracks that had been made by the miners.
A number of men were elected to form the Stawell Roads board in 1859 which came under the control of the Government Roads and Bridges Department.
The first election of the board, after proclamation of the district, was held in 1861.
Later the local Roads Board became the Borough Council.
When Stawell was divided into a Shire and a Borough many of the sitting Councillors had streets named after them.
Ex-roads board members were Thomas Hodges, David Scallan J.P. and Dr. Edwin Bennett, while former council members honoured were George Jennings, Ronald Campbell, Benjamin Dawson, John Yabsley Wakeham, Charles Proctor and Benjamin Sutherland.
Finally, John Childe J.P., William O'Callaghan, James Rickard, William Frayne, John Fisher, Alfred Clemes and John Franklin were the ex-Borough Council members recognised.
Other streets were named after prominent members of the colony, members of the Parliament and Queen Victoria.
Napier Street was named after a brave soldier, Sir Robert Napier, who rescued Queen Victoria's Emissary and others from captivity at Magdala in 1868.
The Magdala Mine and Magdala Court were also named after this event.
Patrick Street was named after St. Patrick of Ireland and the Catholic Church in Patrick Street was also honoured.
Some other notable people who have had Streets named after them.
John D'Alton was a surveyor and valuer who designed the Stawell water supply scheme bringing water through a tunnel in the Grampians.
William Frayne J.P. was a former Councillor who conducted a flour mill and a cordial factory.
Gustav Mahnke was a former Councillor and Mayor and conducted a bakery in Main Street.
He was interned in Germany during WW1 as an enemy alien when he returned to his birthplace for a holiday.
George Mitchell Sq. is named after George Mitchell who was a Main Street businessman and was Mayor of the Borough Council on three separate occasions.
Maynard Ord was a member of the Mining Board and was a journalist.
Albert Oliver was a former Councillor and Mayor of the Town Of Stawell.
First chairman of the Elderly Citizens Club and member of the Stawell Fire Brigade for many years.
Charles Playford was one of the founders of the Pleasant Creek Hospital and was also the first Secretary.
Thomas Skene was born in Scotland. He was a member of the Shire Council, the Agricultural Society and in the wider field went on to become the Federal member for Wimmera.
Charles Whybrow Ligar was the Surveyor General of Victoria.
The two unnamed roads most recently named have been Maddocks Road off Halls Gap Road where John and Jessie Maddocks conducted a cordial factory and Fleetwood Smith Way after the Stawell's International Cricketer Leslie O'Brien 'Chuck' Fleetwood Smith.
