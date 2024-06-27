Vale Stawell Gift icon Brian 'Morgs' Morgan

The Victorian Athletic League expressed its sentiments following the passing of Brian Morgan, an icon of the Stawell Gift.
"The League is deeply saddened to announce Brian Morgan's passing on June 19, 2024.
Brian was a stalwart of professional running and a cherished friend to many.
He was an invaluable contributor to our community.
His enduring legacy includes significant involvement with the Ringwood Gift and Ringwood Professional Athletics Club, where he mentored and coached numerous athletes to success over several decades.
Brian 'Morgs' was widely respected and beloved throughout the professional running community.
We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to Brian's family, friends, and the entire Ringwood Professional running community.
Brian will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
We're grateful to David Griffin, who had the opportunity to sit down with Morgs in 2020 and capture just a tiny glimpse of Brian's many stories about professional running.
Professional foot running and the Stawell Gift have a habit of creating legends.
While most are found wearing spikes, pounding the Central Park grass, some are hidden amongst the crowd, casting a skilled eye over those that run.
Having first walked through Stawell's Central Park gates in 1951, Brian Morgan is one of those legends.
The 91-year-old Ringwood Gift stalwart has forgotten more about the pro game than most will ever know, but he recalls his first year in the game as if it were yesterday.
"My very first run was at the Maribyrnong greyhounds in 1951".
"They used to have races at the greyhounds every Tuesday night and ran pro races between the dog races. It was a great time and very popular", Morgan said.
For a brief time, Morgan balanced competing with coaching.
"My focus was on the people I coached, although I did win the 70 meters at Northcote".
"I raced the shorter distances earlier in the day to focus on coaching later."
"I didn't win at Stawell; the closest I got was a 3rd in the 70 meters. I was probably a better coach than a runner anyway, and I devoted more time to that over the years".
His most significant moment at Stawell was 1994 when Rod Lewis saluted in the Stawell Gift. Lewis held out a fast-finishing Steve Brimacombe, who ran off Scratch.
"Lewis winning was my greatest thrill. He wasn't the favorite going into the race but ran well off the 7.5 meter mark".
"I have been lucky. Jarrod Meagher, another of my athletes, ran in the Stawell Gift final three times. He was a very good runner.
John DeCoite was another athlete trained by Morgan who was roundly acknowledged as one of the best Pro runners of any era.
DeCoite made the final of Stawell in 1981 and was narrowly beaten into 3rd place when Scotsman George McNeill won. He was also an Australian sprint champion.
In the 68 years since Morgan first took the journey up to Stawell, he has seen the best come and go.
"I have seen a lot of great runners, but the best run I ever saw was in 1975 when Jean Louis Ravelomanantsoa won".
"He ran 12.0 on a rain-sodden track from scratch, and I will never forget it.
"It's a good story because Ravelo nearly went home before the heats when he realized it was a handicap race. He didn't know he was starting behind other runners. He obviously stayed, and it's ended up being one of the great stories out of the Stawell Gift".
"I also liked Bill Howard and John Stoney; they were great runners."
Howard won back-to-back Stawell Gifts in 1966 and '67, and Stoney was runner-up to Barney Ewell in the 1950 world sprint championship.
Morgan admits to seeing the sport change a lot over the years.
"It was very popular years ago; it is different these days, and it seems to have lost its prestige a bit. You never really see it in the paper at all, and back in the day, it was always in the paper".
"The stewards were also tougher. They aren't as tough now. If you didn't run up to expectation, you were suspended with no argument to be had".
"Suspensions and fines were given out weekly; you don't see that now."
Morgan was also heavily involved in football and, after retiring as a player, was a driving force in forming the North Ringwood Football Club in 1967.
Aussie Rules was a popular place to spot running talent; many of Morgan's athletes came from football.
"I trained well over 150 athletes over the years. A lot came from football, some stayed a long time, and some disappeared".
"I think I have trained winners at every major running carnival in Victoria over my time."
Morgan is also responsible for establishing the Ringwood Gift 41 years ago.
"I have enjoyed the sport. It's kept me healthy, and I have got to know a lot of people."
"I almost died having an operation earlier this year. If it wasn't for my running and being fit, they told me I wouldn't have survived, so Pro Running has kept me alive, you might say".
Brian Morgan's funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, 14 Bedford Road, Ringwood, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral will then proceed to Lilydale Memorial Park for burial.
The family requests guests wear some red, white, and black in honour of Brian (optional).
This article was published by The Stawell Times News with permission from the Victorian Athletic League.
