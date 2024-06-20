The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Northern Grampians launches advocate videos for investors, new families

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 20 2024 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has launched a series of dynamic promotional videos to draw in investors and families, unveiling the 'Investment Prospectus and Advocate Videos' on June 19 at North Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.