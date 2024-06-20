Northern Grampians launches advocate videos for investors, new families

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has launched a series of dynamic promotional videos to draw in investors and families, unveiling the 'Investment Prospectus and Advocate Videos' on June 19 at North Park.
Highlighting the region's unique charm and opportunities, these videos feature compelling local success stories and business leaders, aiming to attract new residents and employees by showcasing the area's exceptional qualities and community spirit.
The council developed the interactive package to highlight the region after chief executive Brent McAlister noticed that potential new residents did not have access to high-quality video footage.
Mayor Rob Haswell said finding appropriate people to showcase the region was easy.
"When it came to finding local people to tell their story, we were spoilt for choice," Cr Haswell said.
"[There are] so many engaging people with great stories. From big industry to small business and community members whose passion saw them working and developing their communities and community projects to benefit the region.
"They include people whose families have lived in the region for generations and those who were lured here by the beauty and many opportunities."
The mayor said the prospectus and videos would be used to promote the shire on social media and job sites to attract new employees.
The videos included real estate icon Terry Monaghan, Josephina McDonald of Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park, and Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory manager Kim Mintern-Lane.
"Terry summed it up: 'What we have above below and on the ground is pretty exceptional'," the mayor said.
"...the air quality, sunsets, and mild weather above ground, the mountains, lakes, forests and industry... He is right, we really do have it all."
To view the videos and the investment prospectus, visit https://www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/Invest.
