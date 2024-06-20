VCAT's decision for a proposed development in Great Western, delayed

Residents against the two-story, 59-room residential hotel planned for construction on Main Street in Great Western have been granted a small reprieve.
VCAT has requested amendments to the proposal by Wohcha Pty Ltd [Great Western Enterprises] before deciding.
Plans for the development include a two-story building with an underground car park, reception, retail space, cafe, toilets with cafe, a roof terrace, commercial kitchen, and storage areas.
The Victorian Civil and Administration Tribunal advised resident Katrina Toomey and others in writing that Wohcha, had until 4pm on June 27, 2024, to advise the Tribunal and all other parties in writing whether it intends to prepare revised plans responding to the conditions by VCAT.
Conditions included relocating the reception check-in and retail area to Main Street, changing the Cubitt Street boundary basement wall, separating the east and west wings, changing the ceiling heights of the accommodation units, and changing the storage and operational areas.
The ramp to the car park will be lowered, causing four rooms to be lost on the Cubitt Street side of the development.
The conditions also included landscaping. Retaining a large existing tree will result in the loss of four rooms.
These amendments will result in a total loss of eight rooms,
Ms Toomey said on hearing of VCAT's decision, "The VCAT tribunal identified several urban design/built form issues which require resolution so have issued an 'interim order' to the applicant.
"Effectively, this means that if the applicant agrees to all VCAT conditions, the applicant can resubmit a revised plan incorporating those conditions to VCAT for approval.
"Whilst it is still with VCAT I cannot provide a full update on the case; however, it is a public document that anyone can read and draw their own opinions.
"Personally, my concerns about this application and reason for objecting were based on how it would impact my mother who lives next door to the site, as well as being a property owner in the near vicinity. While the conditions VCAT now require will only result in a slight improvement on my mother's outlook from her neighbouring property, I believe the conditions required in a revised plan go some way towards a better outcome for the local community and visitors to the town.
"The conditions include breaks in the long repetitive build form and more vegetation along with other significant required changes.
"It was disappointing, we were unable to reach a compromise throughout the planning process resulting in this having to go to VCAT. I believe that the communities concern about the application have been heard throughout the VCAT process and were validated and reinforced by the VCAT tribunal site visit and subsequent interim order placed on the applicant," she said.
The applicant has until by 4pm on August 22 2024 to file with the Tribunal and serve on all other parties' revised plans, a summary of changes, and reports addressing the recommended modifications.
In addition, by 4pm September 19, 2024, the Responsible Authority and any other party may file with the Tribunal and, if so, must serve on the applicant and respondents any written submissions relating to any revisions to the plans.
Unless parties specifically request a hearing to present their written submissions, the Tribunal will finalise its determination based on the filed material.
No permit will be issued if the Applicant has not responded or indicated that it does not wish to prepare amended plans.
Similarly, if no response was received by the Registrar of the Tribunal, it would be assumed that no further submissions are sought to be made by that party.
Great Western is a small town located on the Western Highway, midway between Stawell and Ararat.
It has a history of grape growing and wine-making.
Council received 40 objections to the Planning permit Application which sought to develop the hotel.
The plan was approved by Northern Grampians Shire Council on August 7 2023 five votes to one.
Residents who opposed the planning permit stated they were not against development or progress, but the proposed development was unsuitable for Great Western's village-style setting.
Wohcha Pty Ltd, Chief Executive Bruce Ahchow said on Thursday, June 20, he would submit revised plans in accordance with VCAT's conditions. by the date stipulated by VCAT.
"The architect is currently working on a revised plan, incorporating the conditions set out by VCAT. We hope we will receive a positive response and the project will proceed," he said.
