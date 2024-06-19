Swifts ready for 'old fashioned eight-point-game' against Rup | HDFNL R10

Victory in round nine for Stawell's Swifts showed the Baggies faithful that their senior football side has not lost a step after the double bye as it gears up to take on a key competitor.
The Swifts head to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to take on the Panthers in round 10 of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 22.
The unfortunate timing of the club's bye round with the King's Birthday long weekend meant the black, white and teal had to wait three weeks between games.
"The middle week was probably the hardest, but it was certainly good to get back out there," said Swifts senior coach Brett Hargreaves.
Keeping in fashion with how most of the Swifts' games have gone so far in the 2024 HDFNL, the side's victory against Laharum was emphatic.
The Baggies beat the Laharum Demons 18.7 (115) - 7.7 (49).
"We didn't really know what to expect, we knew they were going pretty good, so we felt it might have been a bit of a danger game," Hargreaves said.
Hargreaves said he is happy with the 11 goal victory but the best part about the win is how the Swifts footballers executed their latest training focus.
"We trained to bring that pressure around that footy and they executed that really well so that's what I was most happy with," he said.
In this victory the Swifts also celebrated the 2024 debut of two mid-season recruits who joined the side, Andrew Cameron and Chevy Elliot.
"They played really well," said Hargreaves.
"Cameron, he's and experienced player, he's a premiership player, he played out on a wing and plenty of his own ball.
"And, Chevy got really good skills, his kicking off halfback is really good.
"So both helped us out a lot."
Looking ahead, in round 10 the Swifts go face to face with the side responsible for the Baggies 2023 finals exit, Rupanyup.
And, as both sides are vying for the top spots in the competition, the result of this match will likely play a part in how the latter stages of the season go.
"It's sort of an old fashioned eight point game," said Hargreaves.
"They're going for our spot on the ladder, they're going really well, their form is excellent.
"I think they're going to be probably our toughest opponents yet barring Harrow Balmoral."
Hargreaves identified Rupanyup's midfield and forward group as strengths for the Panthers.
"Hopefully if we can stop them in the middle ... and keep it in our forward half, we can outscore them," he said.
Elsewhere in round 10, while Harrow Balmoral's key rivals take on each other, the Southern Roos meet Kaniva Leeor United in what will be first vs last at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
Taylors Lake has the unenviable task of taking on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers fresh off the back of a near 200-point belting of Kaniva Leeor-United.
Even with several key players injured, the Bombers proved they're very capable.
The Lakers host the Bombers at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
The Pimpinio Tigers would be hoping to return to its winning ways when taking on Natimuk United at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
After five straight victories to open the season, the Tigers are now on three straight defeats but should be favoured to finish with a victory against the struggling Rams.
Also, Kalkee hosts Edenhope Apsley at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
