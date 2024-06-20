Spacious home, many features

Enhanced by a wide passageway behind the front door, this home provides a distinct sense of space.
The home includes a timeless timber kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric cooking and plenty of cupboard space.
The kitchen has easy access to three living spaces; the family living area, a dining room and a gas-heated formal lounge room.
There are three bedrooms, each with a built-in robe, and the main also features an ensuite.
The large family bathroom is situated nearby.
Outside there is an undercover entertaining area also accessed from the kitchen, plus established gardens and paving, a powered workshop with a toilet, a single carport, a double carport, a caravan port, and rear lane access.
