The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Spacious home, many features

By Stawell House of the Week
June 21 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spacious home, many features
Spacious home, many features

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 7 Woods Street, Stawell
  • $450,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Enhanced by a wide passageway behind the front door, this home provides a distinct sense of space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.