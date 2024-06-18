The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Women in Energy grant, act on site program aimed at culture change

By Staff Reporters
June 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Women's Health Grampians (WHG) has received $100,000 through the Victorian Government's Women in Energy and Manufacturing funding program to deliver its Women in Trades programs in the Wimmera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.