Women in Energy grant, act on site program aimed at culture change

Women's Health Grampians (WHG) has received $100,000 through the Victorian Government's Women in Energy and Manufacturing funding program to deliver its Women in Trades programs in the Wimmera.
"We are delighted to continue our vital work with majority male businesses, this time with a focus on the Wimmera region. Act On Site is a great development opportunity for manufacturing and energy businesses who are aiming to become an employer of choice for all genders. Together, we can create respectful, inclusive and productive workplaces, and we can show young women the various career pathways in manufacturing and energy that are open to them, " WHG CEO Marianne Hendron said.
Act on Site is a whole of workplace culture change program for manufacturing and energy businesses focused on recruitment policies, procedures and wraparound supports for women, while See What You Can Be addresses the learning, education and apprenticeship pathways for women into majority-men industries.
"We have already had expressions of interest from businesses in the Wimmera who are keen to diversify their workforce and support women to enter the sector. This funding allows us to engage with motivated regional employers and, in the medium to long term, will give the Wimmera's young people more options and opportunities for staying in the region," .WHG Act on Site Consultant Katja Fiedler said.
Both programs have been thoroughly evaluated and proven after being implemented by several businesses in the Grampians region in recent years, with participants reporting good outcomes for workplace culture and increased recruitment of women into non-traditional roles.
The Women in Energy and Manufacturing funding program aligns with the Government's forthcoming Women in Energy and Women in Manufacturing Strategies.
These strategies are designed to address recommendations from the Inquiry into economic equity for Victorian women around attracting, recruiting and retaining women in majority-men industries.
