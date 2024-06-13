Semi final berth for Wildcats at Ballarat junior basketball tournament

One of the Stawell Wildcats' junior basketball teams made the semi-final at the Ballarat junior basketball tournament.
The under-12 and 14 boys' teams participated in the tournament over the King's Birthday long weekend, from Saturday, June 8, to Monday, June 10.
The 12s were defeated in the semi-final by Phoenix 44-22.
Meanwhile, the under-14s were defeated in its four pool games.
It was a strong start to the tournament for the Wildcats' youngest side as it defeated Sovereign Knights 26-18 before a 25-39 loss to Bacchus Marsh in the second match.
Day two started with a 23-31 loss to Phoenix, as the Wildcats finished second in its pool.
Stawell before then held its nerve in a nail-biting 36-35 victory over Altona in the semi-final.
The Wildcats led by eight at half time and held off its fast-finishing opponent.
It was a tough tournament for the under-14s.
Stawell started with a 78-23 loss to Sovereign Knights before a 66-13 defeat to local rivals Ararat.
The Wildcats finished its tournament with losses to Riddells Creek (47-26) and Phoenix (84-17).
Troy Kenny's side are all bottom-age players and have developed well in the short time they have played together.
