Baggies take aim at top teams ahead of showdown with Laharum | HDFNL R9

Sitting inside the top six, with four wins to their name after eight rounds, the Swifts' A grade netballers have enjoyed a fruitful season in the HDFNL so far, but as strong challenges approach, the side gets set to take on the league's top teams.
"We're really happy with it," said Swifts A grade co coach Amy Kenny.
"I think the girls have had a really good start, they've put in some really good games."
The side has seen some injury troubles through the year.
"We had an ACL and we had a dislocated finger, and had to mix up in the team, but the girls have adapted really well," Kenny said.
Competing in the top six is not an unexpected step up for the Swifts this season.
"I think its just a testament to their hard work and consistency, they've all stuck around over the years, and they're starting to gel really well," Kenny said.
"Definitely our aim is to stay where we are, and we see that we should be able to ... Hopefully we should be able to maintain what we've been doing so far."
The Swifts have some tough opposition to overcome to push higher on the ladder, but the co-coaches Kenny and Kristy Dodds believe it is achievable.
"I don't think anyone's unbeatable," Dodds said.
"We'll definitely have our best shot.
"The girls have played against these girls for a long time, so we've got the girls to do it."
Next up for the Swifts is possibly the strongest side in this year's HDFNL, Laharum.
"We're mindful that [Laharum's] strength is going to be one of the biggest things matching up against the girls," said Dodds.
Dodds also see's the Swifts familiarity with a Demons squad that has stayed consistent for several years as a boost to her side's ambitions.
In the football, the Swifts will be hopeful of a strong result against a Laharum outfit that took to the mid-season break with momentum.
The Demons' previous two games saw the Mountain Men scoop up maximum points, with a 91-point win against Natimuk a highlight of the side's resurgent season.
The Baggies would be hungry for a win as the side find itself in a tight battle with several table-topping teams, and hopeful to stay in touch with the unbeaten Harrow Balmoral.
