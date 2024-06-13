Special birthday for Stawell resident, Margaret Rasche who turns 100

Margaret Rasche was born a twin 100 years ago, and with her sister Joyce, they were known as the Beer twins. She celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, June 14, 2024.
It was a tough start to life, with the tiny girls weighing about 500 grams each. They were not expected to survive, so they were wrapped in cotton wool and placed by a fire.
They survived and grew up going to school in Loxton.
After completing school, Ms Rasche worked casually packing fruit and cleaning before moving to Adelaide to work at the Cumberland Hotel with her Aunty Daisy when she was 20.
Before moving to Murrayville, she met and married her husband Otto in the Alawoona Church on September 30, 1947. There, they farmed on a property at Veitch before moving to Stawell in 1957.
They had two children, Brian and Lynette.
However, the marriage very nearly never took place.
On their first date, a night at the local picture theatre, they became separated at interval time.
As she hadn't had much time to really look at her date to recall any identifying features, she didn't recognise him in the crowd. So she thought the best thing she could do was stand still and wait for him to find her, which he did, luckily.
She visited the Alawoona Church recently and found it full of hay, but she said it was lovely to recall her wedding there.
While she was born a 'Beer' and owned the Murrayville Hotel with her husband, Ms Rasche never drank alcohol, which she often said helped contribute to her long life.
"Her giving nature, helping people, chatting, and always smiling also contributed to her long and happy life," her daughter Lynette said.
"Mum has always made the best of everything, and it's this attitude that keeps her happy and healthy, I'm sure," she said.
She enjoyed playing table tennis as an adult and has always been very active.
Ms. Rasche lived independently until she was 97 and moved into the Eventide Hostel three years ago where she will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday June 14 with friends and family.
She has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her husband died in 1969, and her sister is also deceased.
