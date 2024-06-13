The Stawell Times-News
Special birthday for Stawell resident, Margaret Rasche who turns 100

By Sheryl Lowe
June 13 2024 - 7:00pm
Margaret Rasche was born a twin 100 years ago, and with her sister Joyce, they were known as the Beer twins. She celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, June 14, 2024.

