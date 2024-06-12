Warriors wary of Thunder's offensive firepower | WFNL round eight

Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel knows his side will have to be on its game when Stawell travels to Beulah to take on Southern Mallee in round eight of the WFNL on Saturday, June 15.
Both teams sit inside the all-important top three after the league bye.
"They've got some good goalkicking power and a really strong midfield; there is hardly a weakness in the whole team," Eckel said of the Thunder.
"They're pretty well-rounded and do a lot of things well."
Eckel sees the importance of getting the defensive matchups set to best limit the Thunder's forwards.
"We'll make sure to get our key backs matched up properly because of their goal-kicking power," Eckel said.
For the Thunder, Brad Lowe (19), Thomas Clarke (11) and Rupert Sangster (10) are all in double digits, as Southern Mallee have kicked over 100 points in three matches.
However, the Warriors' defence is second in the league (behind the (Thunder) when it comes to points against with only 382.
"We're excited for the game: two [teams] at the top end of the table going at it."
One player the Thunder will not have seen much of is midfielder/forward, Marlon Motlop.
Motlop, a teammate of defender Mitchel Taylor's at NTFL club Nightcliff, played his first game against Nhill in round four.
"He's a great bloke, and he's starting to get in the groove of things," Eckel said of Motlop.
"I think he'll get better as the season goes on... We're very lucky to have him on board."
It will be an important game for the Warriors' netballers when it faces Southern Mallee.
Stawell leads the Thunder by four points and only sits outside the top five on percentage.
A win would see the Warriors jump into the finals positions as the Burras have a bye; a defeat would leave them languishing in the bottom part of the ladder.
Before the league bye, young shooter Ayva Mitchell scored 32 goals, stopping the Warriors' run of three consecutive losses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.