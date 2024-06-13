Off-grid acreage in Black Range with view of the Pyrenees

This RAL-built off-grid home on 10 acres at the foothills of the Black Range has views of the Pyrenees.
The large open living-meals area has a combustion heater, and doors open to the raised decked area. The kitchen includes gas hot plates and an electric oven, and it opens to a side undercover deck area.
The second bedroom features built-in robes and also opens to the deck. The main bedroom includes built-in robes and an ensuite with a toilet, a shower, a claw foot bath and a vanity.
A spiral staircase in the living room leads to a sitting room and a second bathroom.
There are also stablished gardens and a large mostly cleared paddock.
