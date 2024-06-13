The Stawell Times-News
Off-grid acreage in Black Range with view of the Pyrenees

By Stawell House of the Week
June 14 2024 - 9:35am
2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 476 Panrock Reservior Road, Black Range
  • $630,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: 10.30-11am June 15

This RAL-built off-grid home on 10 acres at the foothills of the Black Range has views of the Pyrenees.

