Traffic signals at Stawell intersection now operating, motorists warned

Recently installed traffic lights at the Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection in Stawell have been switched on, and motorists are urged to take note of the changed traffic conditions.
This intersection is one of the busiest in Stawell, and around 7,300 vehicles use it daily, while this section of Seeby Street is used by around 4,900 vehicles daily.
The upgrade has been constructed to reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes and increase safety for all road users, including pedestrians.
Ten crashes, including two with serious injuries, were recorded in the past decade, prompting the upgrade.
Since works began in mid-February 2024, significant works, including service locations, excavation, drainage, concreting, removal of redundant infrastructure and road pavement, pavement construction, and asphalting, have been carried out.
The upgrade has included the installation of traffic signals and lighting, dedicated pedestrian crossings, an additional through lane in each direction incorporating the left turn lanes on the Western Highway approaches and departures, and new asphalt pavement across the intersection.
A change to the original design has resulted in the detention of three parking spaces to the west of the intersection previously listed for removal.
During the upgrade, some night work was necessary. Seaby Street was temporarily closed several times to ensure the safety of crews and motorists. The Western Highway, however, remained open throughout the process.
Regional Roads Victoria said in a prepared statement this week that crews would remain on site to complete public lighting and clean up the area. Traffic disruption should be kept to a minimum.
The Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection is crucial to the major transport route from Melbourne to the South Australia border. This section of the Western Highway is not only a major tourist route but continues to witness a significant increase in traffic volumes.
As part of the Australian and Victorian Government's investment into the Western Highway corridor to keep regional communities connected, the Australian Government has committed $3.1 million to the project, along with the Victorian Government's in-kind contribution.
